Chautauqua County, NY (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Jamestown man was arrested on federal charges after police discovered large amounts of cocaine, fentanyl, crack cocaine, mushrooms, and marijuana in a Myers Street home.

On Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 8:05 a.m., the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators and the DEA executed a search warrant at a home on Myers Street in Jamestown, NY.

The Jamestown Police Department SWAT team made entry into the home, and a search uncovered 2 pistols, .45 caliber ammunition, 74.1 grams of powder cocaine, 13.1 grams of fentanyl, 12.3 grams of crack cocaine, 81.7 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 2,908 grams of marijuana, scales, packaging materials, and several thousand dollars in U.S. Currency.

Photo: Jamestown Police

Police report a child was also in the home at the time of the search.

Police took Ameir Glover, 48, of Jamestown, into custody after he left the home and was stopped by police in a traffic stop.

Photo: Jamestown Police — Ameir Glover mugshot

Jamestown Police report he was taken to the city jail, then transported to the Chautauqua County Jail where he was held for the DEA on federal charges.

Glover will be arraigned in the Western District of New York – United States District Court on his charges at a later time.

The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force was assisted by the Jamestown Police SWAT Team, Jamestown Police Patrol Division, Jamestown Police K-9, Chautauqua County Sheriff Dept. K-9, Dunkirk Police Department, DEA, Jamestown Fire Department and Chautauqua County Emergency Services.

Anyone with information about drug or criminal activity are asked to call the Jamestown Police Department Tip line at 716-483-TIPS (8477). For the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Tip line, call either 800-344-8702 or 716-664-2420.