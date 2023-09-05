(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A man died in a rollover accident in Chautauqua County late Monday evening.

Chautauqua County Sherriff’s Office deputies were called out to Goshen Road in Panama, New York, for a reported vehicle rollover on Monday, Sept. 4 (Labor Day) at 11:32 p.m.

The victim, a 27-year-old man, was pinned under the vehicle and died on the scene. Police have yet to identify the victim.

The Chautauqua County Sherriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Panama, Clymer, and Sherman fire departments, along with CCEMS.

