Chautauqua County, NY (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Jamestown Police were called out to a Jamestown public school early Wednesday morning for reports of a man that was allegedly threatening students with a knife outside of the school.

On Oct 18, at about 8:14 a.m., officers from the First Platoon of Jamestown Police Department were dispatched to a Jamestown public school for reports of a person with a weapon.

When officers arrived at the scene, it was discovered that a 20-year-old man had displayed a knife and made threats towards multiple students who were outside of the school.

Police report the man — identified as 20-year-old Devon E. A. Diers, of Jamestown, NY — left the area, but was located a short time later with the assistance of a JPS Safety Officer, and was found to have a knife in his possession.

Diers was taken into custody and transported to the Jamestown City Jail on charges of criminal possession of a weapon 4th (1 count), endangering the welfare of a child (5 counts), and menacing 2nd (5 counts). Police report he was held pending arraignment.