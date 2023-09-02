(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– A Chautauqua County man who was reported missing was flown to a local hospital Friday night after search crews found him in a ravine he crashed into earlier that day.

According to Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Department, sheriffs were called to a home in the 9800 block of East Side Hill Road around 8:50 p.m. Friday, September 1 when the wife of an 88-year-old man said he left on his tractor that morning and didn’t come home.

Sheriffs began searching the wooded area near the home and deployed their K-9, Bentley, to help aid in the search. After searching about about a mile of the surrounding area, Bentley found him.

Sheriffs found the missing man stuck in a deep ravine along the power line road after he crashed his tractor into it around 11 a.m. September, 1.

Deputies successfully made their way down and carried him back to safety where personnel from Ripley Fire Department treated his injuries and was later flown to UPMC Hamot.

Deputy Kapuscinski of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Department thanked Bentley and everyone involved saying, “it felt great to save another person’s life.”

Deputies were also assisted by Chautauqua County EMS.