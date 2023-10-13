(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Peek’n Peak Fall Fest begins this weekend in Chautauqua County, NY.

The Fall Fest opens at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14 and takes place for two weekends — Oct 14 & 15, and again on Oct. 21 & 22. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both weekends.

The event announcement states Peek’n Peak’s Fall Fest offers a local craft vendor marketplace, free children’s entertainment, live performances, frisbee dogs shows, a giant pumpkin launcher and much more.

Families can find face painting, pony rides, a train, inflatables, horse-drawn carriage rides, free crafts, juggling and magic shows, an extreme air jumper, a new Ballistic swing ride, and more.

At the event you can find over 100 local craft vendors, ranging from painters and candle makers to woodworkers and local ironsmiths.

The Southern Tier Classic Chevy Cruise-In is returning to Fall Fest this year on Oct. 15.

While at the resort, guests will also have access to scenic chairlift rides, zip lines, Peek’n Putt mini golf, and the Aerial Adventure Ropes Course.

Visitors can get ready for the winter season at their ski equipment sale, which happens in conjunction with Fall Fest.

Season Passes for the 2023/24 winter ski season will also be available for purchase on the lower level of the Main Ski Lodge during the event.

View a full list of events at the Fall Fest online at pknpk.com.