(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A person of interest has been identified in a 51-year-old cold case that reopened in Chautauqua County.

On Nov. 28, 1972, 14-year-old Patricia Fairbanks was reported missing from her home on West Ninth Street in the City of Jamestown. Her body was discovered on Dec. 29 that same year in a backyard, which was a few houses down from her residence.

According to a release, Jamestown investigators determined her death a homicide and worked to locate a suspect in the years after this. No suspect was arrested and the case remained unsolved for the past 51 years.

Then in March 2023, Jamestown police reopened the investigation in partnership with the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office Unsolved Cases Team.

Investigators reviewed the original homicide case file and spent months interviewing several witnesses in Chautauqua County and northwest Pennsylvania.

On Wednesday, Dec. 6, the Chautauqua Co. Sheriff’s Office released a report identifying a person of interest in the case as William A. Swartzman, who at the time of the murder was a 44-year-old City of Jamestown resident. Swartzman reportedly died of natural causes at his residence in Warren, PA, in 1997.

Credit: Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office — William Swartzman in Feb. 1973

Credit: Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office — William Swartzman in Dec. 1973

As the investigation continues, police ask for additional assistance from the public, specifically anyone who was in contact with Swartzman while he living in Jamestown between August 1972 and January 1973.

Also, if someone had an encounter with Swartzman in the area — between West Eighth Street to the south, West Tenth Street to the north, North Main Street to the east and Washington Street to the west — police ask them to call the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Unsolved Cases Team at (716) 753-4578 or (716) 753-4579.

Anyone can also contact investigators by email at UnsolvedChautauqua@sheriff.us.