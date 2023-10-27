(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked last year as he was about to give a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York.

New Jersey resident, Hadi Matar, was charged with second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault for allegedly attacking the author in August 2022.

On Friday, October 27, 2023, a judge denied a motion filed by defense to invalidate the People’s Certificate of Compliance, setting a jury trial date.

The jury trial, People v. Hadi Matar, has been scheduled for January 8, 2024, according to the Chautauqua County Court chief clerk.

Rushdie is now blind in his right eye and has a damaged left hand following the attack.

Back in April 2023, Rushdie released a memoir on the attack — “Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder.”

Author Salman Rushdie called for the unconditional defense of freedom of expression as he received a prestigious German prize in late October 2023 that recognizes his literary work and his resolve in the face of constant danger.

Following the attack, additional security measures were put in place at the Chautauqua Institution.