(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)- Chautauqua County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a fatal crash early Sunday afternoon.

Calls first went out for the accident at 12:43 Sunday afternoon after a pickup truck collided with a motorcycle near the intersection of Route 394 and Woodlawn Avenue in Chautauqua, NY.

According to Chautauqua County Sheriffs, it appeared that a pickup truck made a left hand turn in front of the oncoming motorcycle, causing the accident to occur.

Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office was assisted by multiple fire departments and County EMS who performed medical treatment to both occupants of the motorcycle.

Both the driver and passenger of the motorcycle succumbed to their injuries. Police continue to investigate.