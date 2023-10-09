Chautauqua County, NY (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A woman and 12-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital Sunday after the vehicle they were in was hit by a train.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident on Sunday, Oct. 8 at 1:28 p.m. for reports of a vehicle hit by a Norfolk Southern train on Munson Road in the Town of Portland in Chautauqua County, New York.

The occupants in the vehicle — a 37-year-old Brocton, NY woman, and a 12-year-old Brocton, New York girl — were taken to the hospital by ambulance for their injuries.

A police investigation found the vehicle reportedly failed to stop at the stop sign before crossing the train tracks. The driver is facing a charge of failing to stop at a stop sign.

The Brocton Fire Department, Portland Fire Department, and County EMS assisted at the scene.