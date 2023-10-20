Jamestown, NY (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Have you ever had a negative experience using a ride-sharing service? A man in Chautauqua County certainly did after his driver committed a traffic infraction, leading to police discovering a quantity of methamphetamine.

According to Jamestown Police, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Oct. 19 around 7:45 p.m. after seeing the driver commit a traffic infraction along Barrett and McKinley Ave in the City of Jamestown, NY.

After making contact with the driver, officers learned he was an Uber driver with a passenger also in the vehicle.

After investigating, officers found a small quantity of methamphetamine along with a glass bubble smoking device on the 43-year-old passenger and took him into custody.

The passenger has since been charged with 7th-degree possession of a controlled substance and is being held in the Jamestown City Jail pending arraignment.