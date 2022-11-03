(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two children who were lost in the woods were found by the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 2.

Deputies were dispatched to Johnson Road in the town of Ripley, New York, for the report of two missing juveniles aged 7 and 16. The call came in at about 6:18 p.m. The two were reportedly lost in a wooded area and were unable to find their way out.

The Sheriff’s Office K-9, Bentley, tracked and located to the two missing juveniles.

Deputies helped the girls find their way out of the woods. Neither were injured. Both juveniles were returned to their parents.