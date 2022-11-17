The City of Jamestown, New York is determining the next steps for a former furniture manufacturing facility after a fiery blaze.

According to the post-journal, Mayor Eddie Sundquist of Jamestown said Wednesday’s fire put fire crews, volunteer crews, and county responders at risk while preventing the fire from spreading.

The mayor said the fire presents an air quality concern and water runoff concern due to the contaminants previously discovered in the building that were not properly addressed by the owner.

Sundquist said he is hopeful that the former four-story building will eventually be reutilized to benefit the community.