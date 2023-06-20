New information was provided about a deadly plane crash in Jamestown, New York, earlier this month that killed two men from Canada.

The National Transportation Safety Administration released its preliminary investigation report into the June 6 crash.

According to the report, the two men were in Jamestown to work on exporting an airplane that was at the airport.

Investigators said the trip was also being used for training hours because one of the pilots was preparing to take his instrument rating exam the following week.