NORTH HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), an injured hiker was carried a mile and a half to an ambulance near Grace Peak after dislocating his shoulder and not being able to continue. The DEC says the rescue happened Saturday.

Around 5:56 p.m., forest rangers responded to a beacon activation near the base of Grace Peak. The DEC says a 43-year-old injured hiker from Hornell claimed to have dislocated his shoulder and was moving slowly down the trail.

Forest rangers and Keene Valley Backcountry Rescue made their way toward the hiker and reached him at 8:38 p.m. Responding personnel put the man’s arm in a sling.

The DEC said the injured hiker became too tired to continue as rescuers carried him the final mile-and-a-half to a Keene Valley Ambulance. Resources were cleared at 5 a.m.