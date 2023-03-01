EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and First Lady DeWine visited the site of the East Palestine train derailment, with DeWine saying that he was impressed by the cleanup operation.

The two were in town for an update on the waste removal efforts. As part of their stop, they also visited Sulphur Run and Leslie Run, where surface water testing and sediment washing are underway.

DeWine said it’s a “huge operation” but that he is impressed by the work that is being done so far. It was the first time that he has been down to the derailment site to watch the cleanup efforts.

“The whole goal here is to make this community safe,” he said, but he said it “can’t happen overnight.”

The DeWines were joined by Ohio Environmental Protection Agency Director Ann Vogel, who discussed the cleanup efforts at Leslie and Sulphur run.

Workers are stirring up the sediment to get the contamination out of the ground and speed up the biological breakdown of any chemicals.

She said there is evidence that the cleanup is working.

“We’ve seen fish populations being restored. We’ve seen the aquatic life coming back four miles away, so it’s getting closer, so it’s a matter of time,” she said. “Things will be restored.”

The group’s next stop was at East Palestine High School, where DeWine met with the district superintendent Chris Neifer.

Tuesday, EPA Administrator Michael Regan visited the school. He talked with students and staff about the impact that the derailment has left.

Next, DeWine and the First Lady head to the Brightside Project, where they will help pack boxes of supplies for a distribution happening Saturday.

The couple will be attending Wednesday’s press conference with FEMA at 4 p.m., where DeWine is expected to speak.

We will be providing live updates on his visit. Check back here for updates.