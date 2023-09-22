Flu shots are being made available to veterans in the Erie area this weekend.

The Erie Veterans Affairs Medical Center hosting a drive-through flu clinic from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 23. The clinics will be held at Erie VAMC south parking lot and divers should enter off of Old French Road.

Veterans must be eligible for VA health care to receive the free flu shot.

Also on Saturday, VA county clinics will offer the shots from 8 a.m. to noon in Crawford, McKean, Venango and Ashtabula counties.