One person is dead following a fiery crash in Ohio.

That crash happened in Conneaut on Thursday night in the eastbound lane of I-90 near the state Route 7 exit. According to reports from the scene, the car was fully involved in flames when crews arrived on scene.

Traffic along that stretch of highway was diverted.

The Conneaut Police Department has confirmed the Ashtabula County Coroner was called to the scene, but did not release any additional information about the accident.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.