APPOMATTOX, Va. (WFXR) — The Appomattox County Sherriff’s Office shares that a juvenile has been charged for allegedly killing five horses in the Spout Springs area.

On March 14th, the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a property in the 1600 block of Double Bridges Road for multiple horses being shot. At the scene, emergency responders found five horses had been killed by gunshot wounds, and three more were wounded. Veterinary care responded to the scene to assist the horses that were wounded.

After a full forensic investigation, detectives developed information that led to a juvenile being arrested and charged.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is encouraged to call the Appomattox County Sherriff’s Office at 434-352-8241.

WFXR News will update this story as details are released.