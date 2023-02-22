EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN)- Former President Donald Trump will be in East Palestine sometime on Wednesday.

As of early Wednesday morning, First News is still working on gathering details on his visit.

East Palestine Schools have been closed ahead of his visit. The decision was made so that heightened security measures can be put in place

The school said street closures would affect students’ commute.

The former president has been vocal in his criticism of the Biden administration for not taking action at the federal level sooner.

Initially, FEMA was not called in for support. Over the weekend, members of the agency arrived.

Both Democrats and Republicans have been critical of the federal government’s handling the disaster.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.