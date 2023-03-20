SCARSDALE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Four teens and an 8-year-old child died in a car crash in Scarsdale around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday. Local police say their car went off the road, hit a tree, and caught fire.

Police say all victims in the crash were from Derby, Connecticut, and it is possible they were all related. The only survivor of the crash was a 9-year-old, who was taken to a local hospital with what police called non-life-threatening injuries. Stick with NEWS10 as more information on this crash becomes available.