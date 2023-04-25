The future of the French Creek Watershed was in the spotlight Tuesday evening.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing a new wildlife refuge throughout northwest Pennsylvania and Chautauqua County, New York.

The map is a bit of a wish list for the fish and wildlife service. It shows the land that could become the French Creek National Wildlife Refuge.

“The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is looking at the ability to preserve and protect more habitat within the French Creek Watershed. So, this plan is just the beginning stages of that,” said Vicki Muller, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Muller called this meeting at PennWest Edinboro a good start. They asked for public feedback and got it.

Many of the people wondered what a national refuge designation will mean and with other groups doing similar work, why it’s needed.

“I looked at the map and I’m an area of interest. Everything I own is an area of interest. We think we can work hand-in-hand and have been doing a great effort,” said Mark Troyer, property owner.

“We’ve all been around long enough that you hear one thing and the guy who comes out in the three-piece suit and says, ‘Oh by the way you’re breaking the law because we just passed this in Washington, D.C. in an office,’ have no idea what they’re talking about,” said Mark Muir, Erie County Farm Bureau.

There was also concern about land being taken by eminent domain, which the fish and wildlife service said will not happen.

The public comment period lasts until May 19. Any land acquisition is probably about a year away. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said any land bought would be voluntarily offered for sale.

Another public meeting is set for Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. inside Carr Hall at Allegheny College in Meadville.