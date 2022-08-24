In the weeks following the stabbing of author Salmon Rushdie, lawyers on both sides are discussing how the case will proceed.

The defendant, 24-year-old Hadi Matar, appeared in Chautauqua County Court Wednesday morning.

A Chautauqua County Judge kept a gag order in place, limiting discussion of the trial to protect the defendant’s right to a fair trial.

According to law enforcement, on Friday, August 12, 24-year-old Hadi Matar allegedly stabbed Salmon Rushdie at the Chautauqua Institution. The suspect was arraigned and his lawyers requested a gag order to limit publicity of the case.

The case has gained public attention as the victim Salmon Rushdie wrote the controversial novel “The Satanic Verses.”

Defense attorneys say they are pleased with Judge David Foley’s decision to keep the gag order to protect their client.

“This particular case had garnered not only national, but international attention. So certainly our concern was being able to preserve Mr. Matar’s constitutional rights, as I’ve indicated time and time again, to a fair trial, due process, you know he’s presumed innocent,” said Nathaniel Barone, chief public defender, Chautauqua County.

