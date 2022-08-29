(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two men were treated for injuries after a glider crashed in Chautauqua County, New York.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an airplane accident at about 1:31 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 on North Erie Street in the town of Chautauqua, New York.

When the Sheriff’s Office arrived, they found a glider with two men in the trees — pilot Galo Grijalva, 56, of Lakewood, New York, and passenger Douglas Sillart, 60, of Derby, New York. The men reportedly were trying to land the glider in an empty field when they struck the trees.

Both men exited the glider on their own. Both were treated at the scene by medical personnel for non-life-threatening injuries, a Sheriff’s Office report said.

The crash is under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Aviation Administration.