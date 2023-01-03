CROPSEYVILLIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Registration for the Polar Plunge at Grafton Lakes State Park is now open. The plunge will take place on Saturday, January 21, taking place promptly at 11:30 a.m. with check-in starting at 11 a.m. Those looking to register can call or email Ray Dozois at (518) 663-5648 or kofc14164@gmail.com.

Participants will take turns jumping into the lakes, with the New York State Police Ice Dive team overlooking for safety. Funds will be raised for the food pantry of Our Lady of the Snow Church.

The event is open to the first 100 people who register. The fee is $25 and includes a t-shirt for those who re-register. Day-of registration is based on availability and does not include a t-shirt. The plunge will also include heated changing areas nearby, and those partaking are encouraged to bring water shoes and warm clothes.

Those partaking are asked to use the Grafton Lakes State Park’s main entrance on Grafton Lakes State Park Way for the plunge. There is no entrance fee for the event.