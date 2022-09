Both sides in the case against Hadi Matar will wait at least another day for a key ruling.

Matar, 24, is the suspect charged in the stabbing of Salman Rushdie. The author was attacked and seriously wounded on Aug. 12 while on stage for a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution.

Last week, prosecutors asked for more time to review evidence before sharing it with the defense.

A hearing on that request originally scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 13, has been moved to Wednesday, Sept. 14.