(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Ice cream and beer are summertime staples, and thanks to the latest release from Southern Tier Brewing Company and Perry’s Ice Cream, you can soon have the best of both worlds.

In a recent release, Southern Tier Brewing Company announced that their newest seasonal release, Vanilla Scoop, is inspired by Perry’s Ice Cream and has been crafted using Perry’s signature vanilla.

“For this release, we wanted to capture the delicious flavor of Perry’s Vanilla Ice Cream in a bottle. Using Perry’s signature vanilla and milk sugar we could deliver a creamy full-bodied beer we think fans are going to love,” said Matt Dunn, VP of Operations at Southern Tier Brewing Company.

Vanilla Scoop is an imperial ale with an 8.6% alcohol by volume and will be available at retailers across New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio and other Southern Tier markets.