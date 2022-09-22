One delay is planned, and another one is expected in the Chautauqua County case against the man charged with trying to kill author Salmon Rushdie on the Chautauqua Institution stage last month.

In a court hearing Wednesday, the prosecution was granted a motion that prevents defendant Hati Matar, 24, from learning the identities of witnesses until right before trial.

In a separate decision, the judge also granted the prosecution 60 more days to go through more than 30,000 pieces of evidence which reportedly includes writings, prior police reports and medical records.

The next court date for Matar is set for Nov. 17.