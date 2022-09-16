Hadi Matar, the man accused of stabbing Salman Rushdie, returned to the Chautauqua County Courthouse for a hearing on Friday in front of Judge David Foley.

One of the issues, a request for confidentiality designed to protect witnesses.

Fontaine Glenn was in the courtroom as the unusual legal request was made in the case against the accused attacker of Rushdie.

Friday’s hearing is in response to Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt requesting more time and a protective order limiting witness exposure to Hadi Matar.

Ultimately, Judge Foley decided not to make a decision on the protective order or the extended time and pushed it to a later date.

DA Schmidt released a statement in response to today’s hearing, saying, in part, “This development is part of the process which we began when we filed our motion and is not unanticipated.”

The DA also requested the hearing be “in camera,” allowing only the DA and his team to be in the courtroom.

The defense argued there hasn’t been anything to prove a order of protection is needed.

“There’s nothing that’s really been at least provided to us to indicate exactly why a protective order is needed. There’s these general allegations, which really are nothing more than speculation,” said Nathaniel Barone II, Chautauqua County Public Defender. “In order for defense counsel to meaningfully participate in any type of hearing regarding a protection order, we need to know what they’re talking about. We need that information ahead of time, to take a look at it. It’s not going anywhere, it’s staying with me.”

The closed hearing is set for next Wednesday, Sept. 21.