ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The holiday season is officially over and if the date on the calendar doesn’t indicate such, the last day to see the Rockefeller Christmas Tree is this weekend, January 14. At 10 p.m. the tree will go dark, and the removal process will begin.

If you didn’t get a chance to see the famous Rockefeller Tree, now’s your last chance until the 2023 holiday season! The beloved tree donated by local family, the Lebowitz’s in Glens Falls, will be milled into lumber and donated to Habitat for Humanity as what happens to every tree after the holiday season since 2007.