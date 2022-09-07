The man accused of stabbing author Salman Rushdie on a Chautauqua Institution stage was back in court on Wednesday.

Hadi Matar, 24, has already pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and assault charges. On Wednesday, the District Attorney’s Office asked the judge in the case to give them more time to review evidence.

Prosecutors said that there are more than 30,000 pieces to go through and are asking for 30 more days to get that done.

A judge’s ruling on the request is expected when the two sides return to court next Tuesday.