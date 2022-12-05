(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Adam Michael Sovel recently was sentenced in the Ashtabula County Courthouse to decades in prison for “pandering obscenity involving a minor.”

Sovel was convicted by a jury on Nov. 22. He was convicted of six counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor. On Nov. 29, he was sentenced to 42 to 45 years in prison.

He will be required to register as a Tier II sex offender and is subject to five years of “post-release control.”

“Crimes against children and those who are impaired are the most heinous crimes we encounter. It is imperative we prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law,” said Colleen M. O’Toole, Ashtabula County prosecutor.