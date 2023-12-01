[In the player above, watch previous FOX 8 News coverage of a 4.0-magnitude earthquake near Madison on Aug. 27, 2023, that was caught on traffic cameras.]

MADISON, Ohio (WJW) — A minor, 2.4-magnitude earthquake was reported in Madison on Friday morning.

It happened just before 9 a.m. near the Grand River in Lake County, south of Interstate 90, according to coordinates on the Ohio Department of Natural Resources‘ earthquake map.

It lasted about 2 1/2 seconds and happened at a depth of about 1.8 miles, according to data from ODNR.

Information provided by the U.S. Geological Survey indicates it was a 2.3-magnitude quake that happened a little more than a half-mile east-northeast from Madison, north of I-90 and East Main Street, at a depth of about 3 1/2 miles.

Lake County has had 27 earthquakes so far this year, 15 of which happened in an area around Hogback Ridge Park along the Grand River, according to the ODNR map.

Earthquakes of a magnitude of 2 to 3 are considered “weak,” and don’t cause damage, according to USGS. One-magnitude earthquakes are typically not even felt.

If you felt something near the area at about 9 a.m. on Friday, you can report it to the USGS here.

FOX 8 News has reached out to an Ohio seismologist for more information.