If you saw a wallaby hopping down the street, you’d probably think your mind was playing tricks on you.

But if you live in Chautauqua County, it’s the real deal and the owner needs your help finding his beloved pet.

Charlie Source has a variety of animals at his farm in Findley Lake, New York. He says Sunday, one of his three wallabies got out from under the gate and took off.

There have been several sightings in the Findley Lake area, but unfortunately, none have led to the capture of the 1.5-year-old wallaby. Source is offering a cash reward for information leading to the safe return of his wallaby.

“To catch them, you just grab them by the tail. And you can walk them around if you hold their tail, you can walk them around and kind of steer them. They’re not hard to catch, they don’t bite, they might box you or something, but they’re too little. This one is too little,” said Source.

People are asked to pay extra attention at dusk since wallabies are nocturnal animals. If you happen to see the wallaby, you’re asked to call the Small Town Shelter in Sherman, New York, and they will get in touch with the owner.