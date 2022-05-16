We are learning more about the victims from Saturday’s mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo that claimed the lives of 10 people and left three others injured.

We went live from the scene of the horrific shooting and spoke with the mother of one of the survivors.

They’re still in shock. Physically they’re doing ok. Emotionally, they have a long road ahead of them.

The grocery store where the shooting took place is still an active crime scene.

At the time of the shooting, the son of a friend of Anchor Jennifer Mobilia was working at the store simply doing his job trying to earn some money.

On Saturday afternoon, Zeneta Everhart got the phone call that no parent ever wants to receive.

“He said ‘mom get here now, mom get here now, I just got shot,'” said Zeneta Everhart, mother of mass shooting survivor.

Everhart’s 20-year-old son, Zaire, works at the Tops Supermarket in Buffalo where Saturday’s mass shooting took place.

Zaire was in the parking lot helping a customer load groceries into their car when authorities said 18-year-old Payton Gendron allegedly pulled into the parking lot and began shooting.

“He said out of the corner of his eye he turned his head and looked and he saw the man, the terrorist, get out of his blue car wearing full army tactical gear and he said he couldn’t even see his face. He had his whole head covered. And he said all he saw was the gun he pointed directly at my son and shot him and then he shot the woman in front of him,” said Zeneta Everhart.

Authorities said that Saturday’s attack was racially motivated. Gendron allegedly cased the area trying to find a high concentration of black people just one day before the shooting.

“The hardest thing about all of this is that my whole life raising him this has been my worst fear. I’m raising a black man in America. That is my worst fear. My son being shot has always been my worst fear but never at a grocery store, not at work. Why would he get shot at work? He’s safe. He’s at work. He’s doing what a 20-year-old should be doing,” said Everhart.

A 20-year-old doing what he should be doing, and 12 other innocent people, just going about their daily lives and getting groceries to feed their families.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

On Tuesday, President Biden and the First Lady will be in Buffalo to meet with the families and community leaders. We will be providing live coverage of the president’s visit.