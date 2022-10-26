The city of Conneaut, Ohio is seeing a multi-million dollar project, years in the making, come to life.

A new dredging facility will be built to keep the waters of Conneaut Harbor clean and accessible for ships. A seven-year-long project, known as the Conneaut Creek Dredge Reclamation Facility, is now a reality for the City of Conneaut.

The $14.9 million building will be used to process the dredging collected along the bottom of Conneaut Harbor rather than be dumped in Lake Erie potentially creating harmful algae blooms.

“By taking that out of the lake and bringing it into an upland treatment facility like we’re constructing here, if all seven of the Great Lakes ports in Ohio do that, we can reduce algal blooms on Lake Erie by as much as 50% which is huge,” said Jim Hockaday, city manager, Conneaut, Ohio.

“The facility is being built on 40 acres, and was leased for one dollar for the next 40 years. We have obviously a huge footprint here, we have interest in the maritime trade and making sure that the vessels could come in loaded, so for it to work we needed to come to the table and give part of our property for a dollar, so that’s how we made it work,” said Jamie Lockwood, vice-president of strategy and supply chain, Canadian National Railroad.

Ohio Congressman David Joyce secured federal funds to help the Army Corps of Engineers with their backlog of dredging from 2019.

“Additionally upland disposal and open lake disposal have two different costs, so some of those secured federal funds will pay for that additional delta and cost that we have to process that material,” Hockaday added.

The facility is expected to be completed in 12 months, with dredging underway by next fall.