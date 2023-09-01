Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Veterans are getting a helping hand ahead of the flu season as free shots will be available for them.

Erie Veterans Affairs Medical Center and regional clinics are holding drive-thru flu clinics, starting on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Free flu shots will be available to veterans eligible for VA health care with a valid VA ID card. The VA asks veterans to wear clothing that allows easy access to the upper arm. The clinics’ schedules look like:

Erie VA Medical Center

Saturday drive-thru flu shot clinics held in Erie VAMC south parking lot. Veterans must enter from Old French Road and exit to East 38th Street.

September 16 — 8 a.m. to noon

September 23 — 8 a.m. to noon

Warren County VA Clinic

September 16 — 8 a.m. to noon

County VA Clinics in Ashtabula, Crawford, McKean, and Venango

September 23 — 8 a.m. to noon

Veterans must be eligible for VA health care to receive a free flu shot. Tricare for Life patients are not eligible.

Call the Vaccine Hotline at 814-860-2730 or visit the VA’s website for the latest vaccine information.