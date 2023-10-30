ALBANY,N.Y. (NEWS10)— During a Senate hearing in Albany, both Democratic and Republican lawmakers criticized the legal cannabis rollout in New York State. One of their top concerns— illegal cannabis shops.
When asked how many illegal stores are operating in New York State, OCM said it doesn’t keep track of a number.
Another big issue— there are only 27 legal stores open, leaving farmers with a surplus of crop they can’t sell. Senator Michelle Hinchey asked how much money farmers have lost because of this. ” I don’t have that number,” said Alexander. “I’ll have to get back to you on that.”OCM said it is in support of a recovery fund to help farmers who are struggling. Lawmakers will be back in January for the start of the legislative session.