SLINGERLANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The future of new clean energy is right here in the capital region. That’s according to officials at Plug Power. Plug Power’s new facility can soon supply the country with hydrogen fuel cells for cars and other vehicles. Andy Marsh, CEO and President of Plug Power, says the company is the “first real commercial market in the world, here in the Capital Region, for hydrogen fuel cells putting fuel cells in the forklift trucks.”

Those forklift trucks are powered by hydrogen fuel cells. And if you think that’s as fast as it can go. Think again. These are already powering race cars in France.

Drivers can find hydrogen fuel vehicles in states like California, but Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado wants to see more options for clean energy here in New York.

“The more you diversify energy sources, the more opportunities for the consumer to have a choice, then you gonna always see a downstream effect on costs,” he said.

Officials say that more companies offering hydrogen fuel can lead to more affordable options.

“I think here in New York, you will see vehicles on the road in the next three to five years, if not sooner,” Marsh said.

He also says the Capital Region is the best area for his company to prosper and grow because of the surrounding colleges.

“So you have this good feeder level of engineers that come in,” Marsh said. “You’re also beginning to see an engineering ecosystem developing between the nanotech center and all of the foundries that are being developed. And you start thinking; this is a good place to be for that.”

The state invested $125 million into the new facility, providing 1600 new green jobs in Albany County.