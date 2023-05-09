It’s been almost one year since the mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.

This comes as communities across the country continue to be impacted by hate crimes. Sunday, May 14, will mark one year since the mass shooting at a Top’s supermarket in Buffalo, New York.

Ten African Americans were shot and killed, and the shooter pleaded guilty to charges including domestic terrorism and hate crimes.

Since that shooting, several acts of violence have been committed against minorities across the country.

Jeff Pinsky, the chairman of the Jewish Community Council of Erie, said in 2022 there was a double-digit increase in anti-Semitic crimes across the nation.

“Whether it’s homophobia, whether it’s Islamaphobia, whether it’s racism or whether it’s antisemitism all around the country and what’s happened this past week was just so horrifying. Everyone has to have a knot in their stomach when children and their parents are out shopping for Mother’s Day and they’re getting mowed down at a mall. It’s just so sickening,” said Pinsky.

He is talking about a shooting in Texas on May 6 in which eight people were fatally shot, including a three-year-old boy and his parents.

According to the Associated Press, the accused gunman posted social media photos showing Nazi tattoos on his arms and torso including a swastika.

“Social media was something that was designed to bring people close together and instead it seems to have divided in many cases — divided us where you have Americans hating other Americans. We saw this during the pandemic. We saw what was happening to the Asian Americans, Americans were attacked just for race,” Pinsky added.

He added it’s important for individuals to stand up against hate in all of its forms.

“By remaining silent, we encourage and embolden those people who are haters and we say, ‘well it’s the new normal.’ Well we can’t accept that kind of thing as the new normal,” Pinsky continued.