(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — More than $200 million in funding is set to improve water systems throughout the commonwealth.

In a release, the Shapiro administration announced the investment of $213.1 million for 23 water infrastructure projects across 15 counties. The project areas — including drinking water, wastewater, stormwater and non-print source — was made possible through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST).

“Clean water is foundational to the health and strength of communities in Pennsylvania,” said Dr. Brian Regli, PENNVEST chairman. “We will continue to make the water that is consumed every day by Pennsylvanians safe to drink.”

According to the release, the funding for these projects comes from a combination of state and federal grants to PENNVEST and recycled loan repayments from previous PENNVEST funding awards.

“These projects not only contribute to improving Pennsylvania’s environment and the health of its people, they also provide opportunities for economic growth and jobs for Pennsylvania’s workers,” said Regli. “Under the direction of Gov. Shapiro, we continually seek ways to drive these goals forward and to work together for the common good of all Pennsylvanians.”

A list of NWPA projects are:

Venango County Drinking Water Projects: Clintonville Borough Sewer and Water Authority – received a $474,023 loan and $2,685,277 grant to install a 100,000-gallon capacity water tank. The project will replace an existing tank and will improve system reliability and assure continued compliance. Wastewater Projects: Sandycreek Township – received a $904,600 loan to replace modern Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition Systems on 16 pump stations. The project will provide remote monitoring capabilities for township personnel to facilitate faster response times.

Mercer County Wastewater Projects: Perry Township – received a $726,200 grant to install approximately 5,800 feet of low-pressure sewer main, grinder pumps, one equalization tank and an emergency generator. The project will connect an additional eight customers and the Commodore Perry School District property providing for the decommissioning of the existing treatment plant. Stormwater Projects: Borough of Greenville – received an $899,298 loan to construct and rehabilitate approximately 1,305 feet of a storm sewer system. The project will address impacts to railways, roadway damage, flooding and erosion.



More information on these projects can be found on PENNVEST’s website.