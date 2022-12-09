The winter season starts in less than two weeks, but at Peek’n Peak Resort, the season officially got underway Friday.

It’s not even winter, but one area wintertime attraction is getting the jump on the fun.

Peek’n Peak Resort opened Friday, Dec. 9.

The ski resort in New York is opening skiing earlier than they have in the past few years.

Officials tell us they put lot of time and money into renovating the property since last ski season. They bought two more groomers, snow making upgrades and the rental shop has been completely renovated.

They are looking forward to a great season.

“We get so many families and to see them come out early this far ahead of Christmas is just really encouraging, because like I said it’s been a few years since we had this opportunity,” said Tom Dekoning, director of mountain operations.

Peek’n Peak will be open through this weekend. They will be closed next week, but open for good next Friday.