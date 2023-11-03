Students on Friday were busy competing in a journalism contest, featuring JET 24/FOX 66

Special Contributor Jill McCormick as keynote speaker.

Penn State Behrend hosted the Regional Student Journalism Competitions of the Pennsylvania School Press Association on Friday.

Students gather at the competitions to compete in 15 categories — broadcast, newsprint and literary magazine writing.

Eight regional competitions are held across the state, and students are vying to earn a seat in the state competition in April at Penn State’s main campus.

“Media needs good writers and reporters in these times. So it’s our job to help high school journalists see the vision to get out there and do what media is doing now. And do it even better. And that’s one of the reasons why we’re here, to help kids navigate what careers they want,” said Jane Blystone, vice president of Pennsylvania School Press Association.

Blystone noted many of the students already are producing high school publications and broadcasts.

The competition allows the students an opportunity to compete, just like their athletic peers.