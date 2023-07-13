Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Looking to start your career or find a new passion? The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) could be your next path.

PennDOT will host a series of job fairs throughout the northwest region beginning next month and is looking to fill a variety of roadway maintenance positions in various counties.

That includes transportation equipment operators, diesel and construction equipment mechanics, tradesmen helpers and radio dispatchers. Additional positions are available in the design and construction fields.

Applicants can see available positions by going online or send questions to statejobs@pa.gov.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Those interested can attend one of the events to learn about various opportunities available. District employees and human resources representatives will also be on hand to answer questions regarding employment and to assist attendees with applications.

In some cases, on-the-spot interviews are available, and conditional job offers may be extended. Applicants are asked to take an updated copy of their resume or employment history with two forms of ID.

Open house job fairs will be held on the following dates:

August 3 – Noon to 5 p.m. — Venango County Maintenance Facility (1460 Pittsburgh Road, Franklin, PA, 16323)

– Noon to 5 p.m. — Venango County Maintenance Facility (1460 Pittsburgh Road, Franklin, PA, 16323) August 10 – Noon to 5 p.m. — Crawford County Maintenance Facility (18492 Smock Highway, Meadville, PA, 16335)

– Noon to 5 p.m. — Crawford County Maintenance Facility (18492 Smock Highway, Meadville, PA, 16335) August 17 – Noon to 5 p.m. — Mercer County Maintenance Facility (215 Maple Street, Mercer, PA, 16137)

– Noon to 5 p.m. — Mercer County Maintenance Facility (215 Maple Street, Mercer, PA, 16137) August 24 – Noon to 5 p.m. — Erie County Maintenance Facility (9031 Peach Street, Waterford, PA, 16441)

– Noon to 5 p.m. — Erie County Maintenance Facility (9031 Peach Street, Waterford, PA, 16441) September 7 – Noon to 5 p.m. — Warren County Maintenance Facility (20745 Route 6, Warren)

The job fairs are open to persons with disabilities.

Any person requiring special accommodations is requested to contact the PennDOT District 1 office at 814-678-7114 at least a week prior to the event to ensure reasonable accommodations can be provided.