EAST CORINTH, Vt. (NEWS10) — Vermont State Police is investigating multiple thefts from the film set of the movie Beetlejuice 2 in East Corinth. Anyone with information is asked to contact VSP in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

According to police, movie security personnel reported that a pickup truck had driven to a large lamppost on Village Road, removed the lamppost from its base, bundled it into the back of the truck, covered it with a tarp and fled the scene at a high rate of speed. The theft occurred around 12:35 a.m. on Friday, July 14. The vehicle is reportedly an older model GMC pickup truck.

The second theft was reported at around 4 p.m. on Monday 17. Movie officials stated that a 150-pound abstract art statue was stolen from the vicinity of the cemetery. Police believe the theft occurred between 5 p.m. on July 13 and 11 a.m. on July 17.