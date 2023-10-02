MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to a statement posted online from the Moreau Lake State Park, the public is being asked to avoid the park while law enforcement searches for Charlotte Sena. At this time, Moreau Lake State Park is closed until further notice, which includes activities such as hiking, camping, boating, and more.

In their statement, the state park says “Be respectful of our current situation. Please do not come to the park… Leave all the searching to the professionals.”

An AMBER alert was activated Sunday at 9:35 a.m. On Sunday, Governor Kathy Hochul confirmed that Sena, while spending time at Moreau State Park, was reported missing at 6:47 p.m. on Saturday night by her parents. According to State Police, a command post has been established at the state park, with over 100 personnel deployed in the search.

The Governor continued, saying “We’ll keep the members of the public updated. I promised her parents we’ll find their daughter. She’s all of our daughters. Their family needs love. They need prayers. And if you know anything, if you’ve seen anything, you hear anything, please contact 911 to tell us what you know and what you may contribute to the search for this little girl.”

The circumstances of Sena’s disappearance led police to believe that she is in imminent danger of serious harm. Anyone with information should call (518)457-6811 or email crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.