(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Public input is wanted on proposed a new national wildlife refuge in Northwestern Pennsylvania and Southwest New York.

The proposed French Creek National Wildlife Refuge would be located throughout portions of Chautauqua County, New York, and Erie, Venango, Crawford and Mercer counties in Pennsylvania.

There will be two public listening sessions held to educate the public on the proposed wildlife refuge:

Tuesday, April 25 – 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. — PennWest Edinboro : Frank G. Pogue Student Center, 405 Scotland Rd, Edinboro. Parking is located on the corner of Scotland and Scott Roads.

– 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. — : Frank G. Pogue Student Center, 405 Scotland Rd, Edinboro. Parking is located on the corner of Scotland and Scott Roads. Wednesday, April 26 – 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. — Allegheny College: Carr Hall located on Park Avenue at the intersection with W John Street. Parking on Allegheny Street just east of Park Avenue.

According to the The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the wildlife refuge would protect high quality habitat needed for threatened and endangered freshwater mussels and the aquatic biodiversity of French Creek and its tributaries.

Also, lands acquired for the refuge would provide habitat connectivity along French Creek and its tributaries, protect wetlands, and further the ecological integrity of natural communities.

The wildlife refuge would also give the opportunity for recreational activities like hunting, fishing and wildlife viewing.

A spokesperson for the Erie National Wildlife Refuge said the process is in the very beginning stages.

The public input will be used to inform a draft Land Protection Plan and Environmental Assessment that will be provided to the public for comment later this summer.