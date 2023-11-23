An international bridge at the U.S.-Canada border in New York reopened on Thursday following an incident that closed it down this week.

The Niagara Falls Bridge Commission has reported that the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls, New York, has reopened to travelers as of 6:40 p.m. on Thursday. This comes after an incident on Wednesday involving a vehicle attempting to enter the U.S. that caused an explosion.

Video shows the car going at a high rate of speed in Niagara Falls before appearing to hit something and going airborne, eventually landing on a structure at or near the border inspection booths.

All four international border crossings between the United States and Canada in Western New York were closed Wednesday because of the incident. All but the Rainbow Bridge reopened by around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Live streams for the Lewiston/Queenston Bridge, Queenston Plaza and Rainbow Bridge can be seen with this link.