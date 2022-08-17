Lawmakers in New York state are calling for heightened security at the Chautauqua Institution.

New York Senator George Borrello and Assemblyman Andy Goodell are calling on Governor Kathy Hochul to pass legislation that would grant ‘peace officer’ status to the institution’s safety personnel.

The new designation would allow personnel to make arrests and use physical force if necessary, among other things. Currently, safety personnel must call on the sheriff’s office or New York State Police for help.

The calls for increased security comes on the heels of the attack on Salman Rushdie last Friday.

As Rushdie continues to recover at UPMC Hamot in Erie, his most controversial work is again a bestseller.

The 75-year old was stabbed multiple times last Friday as he was about to begin a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York.

Now, Amazon is reporting Rushdie’s book “The Satanic Verses” has topped several bestseller lists. After the book’s release in 1988, an Iranian leader called for Rushdie’s death.

A 24-year old New Jersey man is charged in the attack.