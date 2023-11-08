(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A wildfire that broke out in the Allegheny National Forest is nearly contained, according to the USDA Forest Service.

The forest service announced in a release that as of 2 p.m. on Nov. 8, the Sugar Bay Wildfire was estimated at 62 acres and 90% contained. The wildfire was originally reported on Nov. 6.

The Sugar Bay Wildfire is located in the Bradford Ranger District of Allegheny National Forest and is burning on Forest Service land on the eastern side of Allegheny Reservoir — just north of Sugar Bay and west of Polly’s Run.

Allegheny National Forest staff are actively engaged in suppressing hot spots on the interior of the fire. The Glade Volunteer Fire Department and the US Army Corps of Engineers are providing boat operators and boats to ferry wildland firefighters to the fire.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Fire suppression efforts include establishing firelines and removing heat sources from stumps and other heavy fuels. Fire activity is projected to be minimal on Nov. 9 based on forecasted rain. Wildland firefighters will monitor the area and continue to work toward 100% containment.

For safety reasons, members of the public are asked to stay out of the fire area, use vehicle headlights, use extreme caution when driving on smoke-covered roadways and yield the right-of-way to responding fire equipment.

No evacuations have been ordered and no structures have been directly threatened by the wildfire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources – Bureau of Forestry is leading the investigation.

Learn additional information on the Sugar Bay Wildfire online or call Allegheny National Forest Public Affairs at 814-728-6281.