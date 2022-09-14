Both sides in the case against Hadi Matar will be back in court Wednesday afternoon.

Matar, 24, is the suspect charged in the stabbing of Salman Rushdie. The author was attacked and seriously wounded Aug. 12 while on stage for a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution.

Last week, prosecutors asked for more time to review evidence before sharing it with the defense. They’re also asking Judge David Foley to allow some information to be redacted to protect confidentiality.

